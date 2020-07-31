Brazil, July 31: The country's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested coronavirus positive five days after her husband Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness. The presidency's press office said in a statement that Michelle appears to be in good health, but would follow established protocols.

According to an AFP update, another member of President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19. Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headache. The 57-year-old is now in isolation. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

Brazil's first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tests positive for COVID-19 five days after her husband said he was over his illness https://t.co/xVhCYwPvQp pic.twitter.com/5SFGpux2SK — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 31, 2020

On July 7, President Bolsonaro had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was then confined to the presidential palace in capital Brasilia for more than two weeks. He announced he tested negative on Saturday. He participated in his first public event this week to recognize rural women workers, along with his wife.

He has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as Brazil has surged to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world.

