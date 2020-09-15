Africa, September 15: A horrific video footage of men in army uniform beating and executing a naked woman suspected of being an insurgent went viral on social media. According to an AFP report, Mozambique's government on Monday denounced the gruesome video footage of the incident.

From the video, it can be seen that the government troops have been shouting and marching behind a woman stripped of her clothing. The men then hit the victim several times with sticks before shooting her dead on the side of a road with Kalashnikovs. Bihar Horror: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Found in Warisnagar Area of Samastipur.

Mozambique's defence ministry condemned the "horrifying" images and called for an investigation to "ascertain their authenticity". According to the report, Mozambican security forces have been accused of torturing suspected militants in the northern Cabo Delgado region, where the insurgency operates. The video is being widely shared on social media and people have called it a gross violation of human rights.

