London, December 23: Amid rising concerns of the new strain of coronavirus in UK, the British government will review whether there is a need to impose strictest coronavirus restrictions in the country. According to a Reuters report, Britain reported a record number of new infections on Tuesday as a mutated strain of the coronavirus continued to spread widely.

The new strain is said to be 70 percent more transmissible than the original. On Saturday, several restrictions were brought in for London, southeast England and Wales while plans to ease curbs over Christmas across the nation were either dramatically scaled back or scrapped altogether. New Strain of COVID-19 Spread in Next Few Weeks 'Inevitable', Says UK's Chief Scientific Advisor During Boris Johnson's Press Briefing.

British Govt to Review If There is a Need to Impose Strictest Restrictions:

As mutated variant spreads, PM Johnson mulls stricter lockdown https://t.co/RCqrUYEBIz pic.twitter.com/tzcjQ4KBBP — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said on Monday that the new strain of coronavirus, will spread more and its spread is over the next few weeks is "inevitable".Addressing a press conference along with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Patrick Vallance said further work on a new variant of coronavirus has "reinforced" the view that it's transmitting more rapidly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).