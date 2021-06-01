Thunderstorm (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Islamabad, June 1: At least 10 people were killed and three others injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, a roof collapsed in Tariq Abad area of Okara city during a thunderstorm, leaving eight people dead and three injured, Xinhua news agency reported. Pakistan Power Outage: 80% Power Supply Restored in Karachi, Work Underway in Other Affected Areas

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The victims comprised three women, four children and a man, while the identity of the injured is not known yet.

In another incident, a person died after a wall collapsed in Hujra Shah Muqeem area.

Another man lost his life after he was hit by lightning in Toba Tek Singh district.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms along with strong winds in different parts of the country.

