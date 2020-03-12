Pakistan: Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Owner of Geo TV and Jang Group, Arrested in Corruption Case

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ Youtube)

Lahore, March 12: Geo TV and Jang Group owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested by Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on Thursday in a corruption case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal piece of land. The Geo TV editor-in-chief had appeared before the NAB to answer questions related to the land. He was subsequently arrested after he failed to satisfy officials with his answer. Pakistan Slips Three Spots to Rank 120 in Global Corruption Perceptions Index 2019.

Rahman will be produced before the accountability court by NAB on Tuesday for his physical remand. He is accused of acquiring exemption on 54 plots in Block H, Johar Town Phase 2 “by then chief minister Punjab Mian Nawaz Sharif in violation of the relevant laws and rules”.

On March 5, Rahman had appeared before the NAB and informed the anti-corruption watchdog that he had brought the land from a private owner and that he had evidence for the same.

Speaking to media, Rahman said that the similar accusations have been levelled against him before but had been proven false. Mir Shakil-ur Rahman is the owner and Editor-in-chief of Geo and Jang Group.