Berlin, January 12: The German biotechnology firm, BioNTech which developed COVID-19 in collaboration with US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer said that it has the capacity to produce and supply almost 2 Billion doses of its vaccine against coronavirus by end of 2021. It plans to open a new manufacturing unit in Marburg, Germany in February to increase it's production capacity. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know About 'World's First Approved Vaccine' to be Available For Use in UK From Next Week.

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," said the company, referring to the additional dose that could be extracted from each vial of the vaccine, as reported by news agency AFP. Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Found 95% Effective in Final Analysis, Says Company in Joint Statement With BionTech.

In December, BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer became the first vaccine against coronavirus to get approval. The UK government had shown green signal to the usage of the vaccine. The vaccine has shown a 95 per cent efficacy against the virus.

