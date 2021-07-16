Kabul, July 16: The Taliban has issued a statement asking local religious leaders in Afghanistan to give them a list of girls over 15 years of age and widows under 45 to be married to their fighters, reports said. According to the report by Hindustan Times, the Taliban fighters, who are fighting with Afghanistan forces, promised to get the girls and women married to their fighters and taken to Pakistan's Waziristan. The report added that these females would be then converted to Islam and reintegrated.

According to a report by the Sun, the letter issued in the name of the Taliban's Cultural Commission said, "All imams and mullahs in captured areas should provide the Taliban with a list of girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters". Pakistan Giving Air Support to Taliban, Threatens To Hit Back If Afghan Forces Try To Retake Spin Boldak Border Town.

The latest order has been issued by the Taliban as it has gained control of several key districts of Afghanistan and border posts with Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan after US and Nato troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

The Taliban, which is a fundamentalist Islamist militia who were pushed out of power by the US invasion 20 years ago, have seized control of a number of key roads as they seek to cut off supply routes to major cities. In recent weeks, the Taliban militants have made rapid advances across the country. They have seized a series of border posts from Afghan forces, including crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

