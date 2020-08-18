London, Aug 18: Seventy-two workers at a dessert factory in Nottinghamshire, England have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The positive cases were reported at Bakkavor in Newark, which describes (Photo Credits: IANS)itself as "the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK", Xinhua news agency quoted a Sky News report as saying on Monday.

The cases were confirmed after 701 workers were tested for the virus. All 1,600 employees will now receive coronavirus tests at a facility set up on site by the British National Health Service (NHS), according to the report. Monsoon Session 2020 in UP: Ahead of Assembly Session 20 Staffers Test COVID-19 Positive.

Some 33 of those who have tested positive have since returned to work "fully fit" following a period of isolation.

Last week it was revealed nearly 300 employees had tested Covid-19 positive at a factory that makes sandwiches for Marks and Spencer in Northampton.

The Greencore factory, which employs around 2,100 people, said some of its staff were now self-isolating.

Coronavirus outbreaks have also taken place at food processing plants in Wisbech, Wrexham, Cleckheaton, Merthyr Tydfil and Llangefni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).