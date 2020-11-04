Washington, November 4: Even as uncertainty looms over the outcome of US presidential elections 2020, the Prime Minister of Slovenia was the first world leader to publicly congratulated incumbent President Donald Trump. Janez Jansa, PM of the eastern European nation, also took a stinging jibe at the mainstream media while lauding Trump over the "strong results". Track live updates of US Presidential Election 2020 Results.

Jansa, citing the preliminary data from swing states, said it was evident that Trump was headed towards a triumph. The foreign leader blamed the American press of denying facts on the ground.

The Slovenia PM tagged Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in his tweet, while wishing them luck for another four years. "It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence⁩ for #4moreyears (sic)," he said. Donald Trump Alleges 'Major Fraud', Says 'We Did Win This Election, Will Go to Supreme Court to Stop Counting'.

Jabbing the mainstream media, Jansa suggested that they were only denying the numbers and facts on the ground in bid to delay the results. "More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS. Congratulations ⁦@GOP for strong results across the #US(sic)," he added.

See Slovenia PM's Tweet

Notably, Slovenia, whose government is being led by Jansa, is also the homeland of US First Lady Melania Trump. She was born in the Balkan nation, but had later migrated to the United States.

Jansa's tweet came shortly after the President, in a post-midnight press conference, declared himself the winner. He alleged a "fraud bid" by Democrats through mail-in ballots, and announced that he would be moving the Supreme Court to prevent the ballots that arrived after voting hours to be counted.

