Washington, November 4: Twitter flagged a tweet by President Donald Trump accusing the Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election. His controversial post on social media came after the midnight, after he clinched victory in a couple of key battleground states but cumulatively trailed behind rival Joe Biden in the votes counted so far. Track Live Updates on 2020 Presidential Election Results.

Trump, in his tweet which was flagged by the social media giant for sharing a potential misinformation, claimed that he is headed for a "big victory". The President, however, alleged an overnight fraud bid in order to swing the results in favour of Biden.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! (sic)," he tweeted.

Donald Trump's Tweet Flagged by Twitter

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump's tweet came shortly after Fox News reported the stopping of vote count in Georgia and Pennsylvania -- both the states where Trump was leading. Officials have reportedly cited fatigue among polling officials as reason behind halting the ballot count for the night.

As per the CNN forecast, Trump had clinched 209 electoral college votes, whereas, Biden was ahead with victories in 219 -- per the projections. The candidate who would win 270 votes would takeover as the next US President.

While Trump has raised the bogie of election fraud, Biden attempted to counter him on Twitter, by stating that it is neither of two candidates job to declare the results. "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place," he said.

