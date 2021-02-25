Washington, February 25: In a shocking incident, a man accused of a triple murder in Oklahoma sliced one victim's heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them.

According to an AFP report, the suspect allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbour he had stabbed to death. He allegedly then brought the heart to his uncle's home where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

The accused then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter in the home and severely injured the wife. The crime took place just after he was released from prison. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges. The accused confessed to the murders.

