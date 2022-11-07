Midterm Elections are going to be held in United States on Tuesday, November 8. Google has introduced a new search "Where to Vote" for Americans to search their polling booths. On Election Day in the United States users can search "Where To Vote" to find their polling location and then click the navigation link to Google Maps to get directions to their polling booths. The midterm elections, that are held every two years, are for Congress that consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate. These elections are held in the middle of the four years term of the president, hence it is called midterm elections. During the midterm elections all the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the 100 seats in the Senate goes for polls. Also Read | US Midterm Elections 2022: Joe Biden, Donald Trump To Make Final Appeals During Respective Campaigns in Maryland, Ohio.

Search ‘Where To Vote’ on Google To Find Polling Location

Tomorrow is Election Day in the U.S. 🇺🇸 Search "Where to vote" to find your polling location, then click the navigation link to @GoogleMaps to get directions → https://t.co/cm0FjVC0Rm pic.twitter.com/sPYkxrfLu8 — Google (@Google) November 7, 2022

