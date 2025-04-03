Under President Donald Trump’s directive, the United States has unveiled a list of countries and territories facing adjusted reciprocal tariffs on exports to the US. The move impacts over 50 nations, with rates varying from 11% to 50%. The highest tariffs are set for Lesotho (50%), Cambodia (49%), Laos (48%), and Madagascar (47%), while Vietnam, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka also face tariffs above 40%. Notably, China will see a 34% tariff, while India and Kazakhstan will face 27%. Among major economies, the European Union and Japan are each assigned a 20% and 24% tariff, respectively, while Israel faces 17% and South Korea 26%. Switzerland and Taiwan will both be taxed at 32%, whereas Malaysia and Brunei are set at 24%. The list includes several African nations, including Nigeria (14%), South Africa (31%), and Zimbabwe (18%). The tariffs also extend to Middle Eastern countries, with Iraq at 39% and Syria at 41%. The move is part of Trump's broader trade policy aimed at addressing what the administration calls "imbalanced trade practices." However, the decision is expected to trigger strong reactions from affected nations, with potential retaliatory measures.

Donald Trump Announces Sweeping Reciprocal Tarrifs

PHOTO | List of countries, territories and respective reciprocal tariff announced by US President Donald Trump.#reciprocaltariffs (Source: White House) pic.twitter.com/vOIFbiQ7m7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2025

