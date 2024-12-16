Several private photos of ousted Syria President Bashar al-Assad have gone viral after rebels raided his homes, showing a side of the leader rarely seen by the public. The images, some of which feature Bashar al-Assad semi-naked, were discovered by rebels who raided his palatial homes in Damascus and Aleppo following his flight to Russia last week as opposition forces seized control of several Syrian cities, including the capital. Among the most striking photos is one of a shirtless Assad, seemingly taking a selfie, and another showing him riding a scooter in his undergarments. A third image captures the former president flexing his bicep while wearing a speedo. Syria Civil War Aftermaths: T-55 Tank Once Served in Bashar al-Assad Regime Now Becomes Vegetable Stand in Damascus (See Photo).

Bashar al-Assad 'Personal' Photos Leaked

Few more Assad pictures so you can have endless nightmares for days to come https://t.co/1v9kim6Sxy pic.twitter.com/wgRuFGnz3C — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) December 12, 2024

