Washington, January 21: Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Kamala Harris made history as she is the first Afro American woman to take charge as the Vice President of the country. Interestingly, Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of US, though Joe Biden assumed office as the 46th President. Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of the United States; Here's All You Need to Know About the Oldest US President in American History.

Notably, the first US government led by President George Washington and Vice President John Adams in 1789. There are more vice presidents in the US than presidents. However, the difference occurred in 1933. Seventy-six years later, the difference remains the same. Oldest Presidents of United States: As Joe Biden Gets Set to Be Sworn in, Here's a Look at 5 Former Presidents of US Who Were Above The Age of 64.

Why US Has More Number of VP’s than Presidents:

In 1933, Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took charge as the 32nd President, while John Nance Garner became his Vice President. Notably, Roosevelt served for 12 years, winning four general elections. He also led the US in World War II. The duo elected for the second time in 1936.

However, differences erupted between the two. Due to this, Roosevelt defeated Garner, who sought to become the party’s nominee for President. Roosevelt, popularly known as FDR, chose Secretary of Agriculture Henry Wallace as his running mate for the 1940 elections.

After winning the elections, Wallace became the 33rd Vice President, while Roosevelt remained 32nd President. Differences also erupted between FDR and Wallace and was later dropped at the Democratic National Convention of 1944. He was replaced by Harry Truman as VP nominee. So Truman became the 34th vice president of the country.

After Roosevelt’s death, Truman succeeded him as the 33rd President of the country. During the transition period, Alben Barkleyin became the 36th Vice President in 1949. Therefore the difference increased to three.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021 amidst heightened security concerns. He is the oldest president in American history.Biden took the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris took oath as the first woman Vice President.

