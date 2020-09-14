Tokyo, September 14: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has elected Yoshihide Suga in a presidential election, paving the way for him to become Prime Minister of the country in a parliamentary vote this week. Yoshihide Suga will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation last month due to health issues. The new Prime Minister will be named at an extraordinary Diet session to on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Good Health, Says 'Deeply Cherish Our Long Association'.

Who is Yoshihide Suga, Who is Set to Succeed Shinzo Abe as Next PM of Japan?

Yoshihide Suga is Japan's top government spokesperson and Chief Cabinet Secretary. A long-time confidant of Shinzo Abe, Suga garnered the support of five of the seven major LDP factions to win the race to the post of Japan's Prime Minister. The 71-year-old leader has promised to continue with Abe's economic policies and approach to tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Once formally elected by the Parliament, Suga will serve the remainder of Abe's term as the LDP President through September 2021.

Shinzo Abe Resigned Over Health Issues:

On August 28, Sinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, unceremoniously announced his intent to resign citing his chronic illness, but said he would remain in power until a successor was chosen. Abe said that he needed to be treated for a flare-up of his intestinal disease that led his first one-year stint to end abruptly in 2007. After stepping down in 2007 over a medical issue, he returned to the top job in 2012 after a landslide election win in the Lower House.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).