22-year-old Man Tries to Commit Suicide at Mandi House Metro Station

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station on Friday evening, delaying services on the rapid transit system, police said.

"Around 6 pm Friday, Jeevtesh Paul jumped in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station. He was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Hospital where he is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

Paul is a resident of DDA Officers Flats on Bhagwan Das Road. He was identified through his mobile phone and his maternal uncle has been informed about the incident, police said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21 due to a passenger on track at Mandi House."

