3 Held for Duping People on Pretext of Publishing Research Work

Ghaziabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting their research work published in international periodicals, police said on Thursday.

The accused were posing as doctors and editor-in-chief of the journals. They confessed to hoodwinking more than 500 people and were charging 65 dollars from every person, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

A raid was conducted around 11 pm on Thursday night at a house in Yasin Garhi area of Masuri, Jadaun said.

Two laptops printers, 11 ATM cards, pan cards and other equipments have been recovered. They were running a website to dupe people, the officer added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)