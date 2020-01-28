4 Minor Boys Arrested in Hindu Temple Vandalism Incident in Pak's Sindh Province

World. (File Image)

Tharparkar (Sindh) [Pakistan], Jan 28 (ANI): Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend.Police said that the four young boys, two of them aged 13 and the other two aged 15 and 12, broke into the Maata Rani Bhitiyani temple on Saturday in order to steal money.Earlier in the day, Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four unidentified people based on a complaint by local resident Prem Kumar and had initiated an investigation in this regard.According to the FIR, the temple was vandalised by four unidentified people on Sunday night, who also desecrated idols of deities, as per a report by Dawn.The incident was widely condemned by the people from all walks of life after the news made rounds on social media.DIG Mirpurkhas, while speaking to the media, said police and rangers have been deputed in the area to avert any further incident and assured that the suspects involved in the act would soon be arrested. (ANI)

