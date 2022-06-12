Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busing shooting for her Hollywood debut in London, took some time off from her hectic schedule to go out and explore different cuisines with her mother Soni Razdaan and elder sister Shaheen. On Sunday, Soni took to Instagram and dropped a picture with her daughters from their lunch date. Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Has an Interesting Question for Those Ranting About Nepotism (Read Tweet).

In the photo which was taken at a restaurant, the trio is seen posing for the camera. While Soni is seen wearing an animal print shirt, Alia looks pretty in a black outfit. Shaheen too is all smiles for the camera. "Hello there," Soni captioned the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, Alia commented, "Hello mommy." "Identical Smiles," Soni's close friend Anu Ranjan commented. Alia's Hollywood film is titled Heart Of Stone. Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, the film also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 'Belfast' star Jamie Dornan. Alia Bhatt Pens 'Appreciation Post' for Sister Shaheen Bhatt, Shares Throwback Picture from Maldives Trip.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

She is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Darlings, in which she co-stars with Vijay Varma, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

