After working nonstop last year, actor Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break."I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while, "Andrew told Variety. He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while." Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield Announces He’s Taking A Break from Acting.

The 'Tick, tick...BOOM' star has decided to take a bit of rest after finishing work on FX's 'Under the Banner of Heaven', which is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Lil Nas X Look Dapper As They Arrive on the Red Carpet of GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021.

He will be seen essaying a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

