Anushka Sharma Shares Pic Of Her Balcony Buddies On Instagram!

Mumbai, June 14: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma spent quality time with her "buddies" on Saturday. In an Instagram picture, Anushka can be seen taking care of the plants in her balcony, which she calls her "buddies". "Me and my buddies," the actress captioned the photograph. Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Shares Spooky Motion Poster Of Her Next Production, Film to Hit Netflix on June 24.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who is an animal lover has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals, demanding amendment in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, so that strictest punishment is meted out to offenders. Anushka Sharma on Clean Slate Films: ‘Did Not Start Producing to Make Movies for Me to Star In’.

Anushka Sharma’s Post

View this post on Instagram Me and my buddies 🌱🌱🌱 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 13, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

Anushka started the campaign after she was "appalled" at the recent brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a jackal in Tamil Nadu, and the injury of a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh. All three animals were attacked in a similar ghastly manner, by feeding them food mixed with explosives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).