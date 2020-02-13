Assistant Manager, Cashier Booked for Fraud in AP's Krishna

Machilipatnam (AP), Feb 12 (PTI) An assistant manager and a cashier of a cooperative bank were on Wednesday booked for a financial fraud involving an amount of Rs 1.54 crore in Andhra Pradeh's Krishna district, police said.

A case of cheating has been registered against Krishna District Co-operative Central Bank's assistant manager D Dharma Teja and cashier K Rambabu after the banks internal inquiry implicated them in the fraud, said Kodur sub inspector P Ramesh.

He said the two accused allegedly diverted Rs.1.54 from the deposits of the account holders.

A special team has been formed to investigate the financial fraud and no arrest has yet been made, Ramesh added.

