Two months into 2025, Bollywood has witnessed a series of box-office debacles. High-profile films like Azaad, Emergency, Fateh, and Deva have flopped in their theatrical runs. In fact, the only clear hit the industry can boast is the re-release of the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, which hit theatres on February 7, 2025. On the same day, Loveyapa, a new release starring star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, also arrived. Despite opening to warm reviews, Loveyapa joined the growing list of 2025 flops after just one week in cinemas. ‘Loveyapa’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: After Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’, Has Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romcom Fallen Victim To ‘Remake Curse’?

Directed by Advait Chandan, whose previous film Laal Singh Chaddha flopped so badly that it prompted Aamir Khan to take a sabbatical, Loveyapa earned a meagre INR 6.55 crore in India during its first week. With a reported budget of INR 60 crore, the film’s theatrical performance is undeniably disastrous.

So, why did Loveyapa fail despite its star-studded promotions, including Aamir Khan’s active support? Here are five factors that may have contributed to its poor box-office performance:

1. The Remake Curse

A Still From Loveyapa

Post-pandemic, audience tastes have shifted dramatically. With exposure to diverse content on OTT platforms, viewers have grown less receptive to Bollywood remakes. Even if they haven’t seen the original, audiences often dismiss remakes, knowing the source material is readily available online. When it was revealed that Loveyapa was an official remake of the Tamil hit Love Today, many wrote it off as doomed from the start. Had the makers heeded these signs, they might have reconsidered their approach.

2. Lack of Audience Interest in the Leads

A Still From Loveyapa

While Loveyapa marks their big-screen debut, neither Junaid Khan nor Khushi Kapoor is new to acting. Junaid debuted in Netflix’s Maharaj, and Khushi in The Archies. Unfortunately, both performances were heavily criticised, leaving a poor first impression. For their sophomore projects, the young actors needed to double down on their efforts to win over audiences. Sadly, their pre-release promotional material failed to generate the necessary excitement.

3. Trailers and Promotions That Missed the Mark

A Still From Loveyapa

Loveyapa kicked off its promotions with the title track, followed by the trailer. While this was a different tactical approach, it backfired as both the song and trailer were widely trolled online. The netizens were also not quite happy with how the stars were promoting the movie while pointing out how Junaid was not able to engage with his answers and his lack of chemistry with Khushi. Though the actors delivered decent performances in the surprisingly engaging rom-com (IMHO), the damage was done. Perhaps the film will fare better critically when it arrives on OTT.

4. The Need for a Strong Soundtrack

A Still From Loveyapa

A rom-com’s success often hinges on its soundtrack. The last Bollywood rom-com to perform decently at the box office was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which boasted a stellar soundtrack. In contrast, Loveyapa’s title track garnered attention for all the wrong reasons, and none of its other songs managed to resonate with viewers. This was a significant missed opportunity for the film. ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom.

5. Overshadowed by Himesh Reshammiya

A Still From Badass Ravikumar

Loveyapa’s clash with Badass Ravikumar didn’t help its prospects. While Badass Ravikumar wasn’t a blockbuster either, Himesh Reshammiya’s parody-style action entertainer stole the spotlight with its “so bad it’s good” charm in the first few days. To add insult to injury, Sanam Teri Kasam - the re-release that outperformed Loveyapa - also featured a soundtrack composed by Himesh Reshammiya. In the end, Himesh delivered the final blow to Loveyapa’s fate - not once, but twice.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).