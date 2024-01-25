Former Bigg Boss contestants and personalities such as Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra and Shalin Bhanot will be coming to support their favourite contestants in the 17th season of the controversial reality show. Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Sister Mannara Chopra Ahead of Finale, Advises 'Give Your Best and Forget About the Rest' (See Post).

Pooja will be seen coming for Mannara Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar will enter for Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra will be supporting Munawar Faruqui, for Abhishek Kumar there will be Shalin Bhanot and producer Sandiip Sickand will show his support to Arun Mahshetty.

Celebs Entering the Bigg Boss House:

These personalities will be entering the show on Saturday, a day before the grand finale of the season, hosted by Salman Khan. Vicky Jain Parties With Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Post Bigg Boss 17 Eviction (See Viral Pics).

They will be going in the show and will be seen having a chat with their favourites and helping them boost their confidence. The grand finale will be a grander event with contestants performing. It is slated to be held on January 28.

