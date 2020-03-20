Nirbhaya Gangrape-Murder Case: Bodies of Hanged Convicts Brought at DDU Hospital From Tihar Jail For Post-Mortem

Convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: The bodies of four Nirbhaya case convicts, hanged at Tihar Jail on Friday morning, were taken to DDU Hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

According to the official, a panel of doctors will perform post-mortem examination on the bodies at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital later in the day. Nirbhaya Gangrape and Murder Case: Convicts Spent Restless Night Before They Were Hanged to Death at Tihar Jail.

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma(26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- convicted of the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern were hanged at 5.30 am.

