Bhopal, January 13: Madhya Pradesh Parashuram Kalyan Board Chairman Vishnu Rajoria has announced that Brahmin couples who have four children will receive a reward of Rs 1 lakh. This move aims to encourage Brahmins to take Sanatan forward, addressing the shortage of Vedapathi Brahmins (having the knowledge of Vedas), who possess knowledge of the Vedas.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rajoria said, "During a conference of Madhya Pradesh Sanadya Brahmin in Indore on Sunday, I made an announcement from the stage and it is my personal opinion that any new Brahmin couple who will give birth to four children will be given a reward of Rs 1 lakh. It is our resolution and the Parshuram Kalyan Board will remain committed to it. We will fulfill what has been said." India Tops List of Recipient Countries for Growth Rate of Remittances With USD 129 Billion Inflow in 2024, Followed by Mexico and China.

Rajoria emphasised that among the four children, one should be a Vedapathi, serving Sanatan, while another should dedicate themselves to serving the country. The other two children can focus on employment, business, or caring for their parents. "Among the four Brahmin children, if one will be a Vedapathi, a good scholar of culture, then he will serve Sanatan. One will be dedicated to serving the country. Similarly, one child will do employment, business or whatever is needed to run the family and one child will serve the parent while staying at home. That's the basic sentiment behind it," he added.

Rajoria said that it has become very difficult to find a well-educated Brahmin for the discipleship of big Mathas and Sadhus-Sannyasis. He interacted with many great sannyasis and Mahamandaleshwaras and they said that they could not find a well-educated Brahmin child. However, this announcement has sparked controversy, particularly in light of the government's plans to introduce a Population Control Bill, which aims to limit families to two children.

Rajoria responded by saying that they will consider the law when it comes into effect, highlighting that many communities have larger families and questioning why Sanatan Dharma followers are being singled out. "The opinion can be different, when the law comes, then we will think about it. Right now there is no such law. Many communities have eight to sixteen children, so why do only Sanatan Dharma people point out that they should have fewer children? Sanatan Dharma is the foundation stone of our country and the rate of population growth is constantly decreasing due to which Sanatan may have to face a lot of difficulties. To avoid that problem in future, being the Chairman of the Parashuram Board, I advised to have more children," he added. Karnataka's Maternal Mortality Rate Below National Average, Says Govt.

Congress leader Mukesh Nayak criticised Rajoria's statement, calling it "absurd" and advocating for a maximum of two children per family to ensure they receive proper education, food, and clothing. "Rajoria is a great friend of mine and he is a very enlightened person. All I want to say is he should not do such absurd things. There should be two children. It would be very good if there was only one. But there should be a maximum of two children, be it boys or girls so that they can be raised well, and their education and quality of life are good. They can be given good food and good clothes," Nayak said.

