New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Locals in Seelampur block a road in the area on Friday as they continue their protest against the murder of a 17-year-old in the J block of Seelampur.

Police officials are present at the site.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emporers.

Police said that teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the culprit and an investigation is underway.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that justice would be served for the 17-year-old boy, who was attacked with knives and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

Also Read | 'Attack on the Judiciary': Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Expresses Disappointment Over V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's Public Criticism of Supreme Court's Authority (Watch Video).

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters.

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of the national capital said that she had not been given any updates from the police, alleging complicity by the authorities in catching the culprits and allowing the perpetrators to flee the area.

"My son had a fight a few days ago. There was some incident, and my son was just standing there and watching as he got beaten up; they gave him threats. We had taken him to the hospital; we had not eaten anything for two days. When my kid came back, he had asked for a samosa and milk and had gone out to get the food. He went out around 7 o'clock, and by 7:15, we got the news that our son had been stabbed," the mother told ANI.

Delhi police had earlier detained Lady don' Zikra in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur.

Apart from Zikra, three more people have also been detained in connection with the Seelampur murder.

"Zikra's cousin, Sahil, is also in touch with the police," the Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)