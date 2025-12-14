New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 108 million results-based loan to support the Government of Mizoram in strengthening its public health care system and achieving universal health coverage.

The Supporting Public Health Care System Strengthening to Achieve Universal Health Care for Mizoram Programme aims to improve equitable access to affordable, high-quality health services for the state's 1.38 million residents, particularly women, older people, and persons with disabilities, the ADB added in a release.

Also Read | When Will the Birch by Romeo Lane Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra Return? Thailand Deportation Process 'Almost Complete'.

"This programme will help the state roll out its new Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), which brings all citizens under one health insurance umbrella consisting of subsidised and contributory mechanisms," said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka. "By leveraging and augmenting existing Central (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) and state government (Mizoram State Health Care Scheme) programmes under a single, seamless, cashless, and paperless platform, the state ensures poor and vulnerable people get free coverage while improving access to quality care."

With ADB support, Mizoram becomes the first State in India to undertake this type of reform in its universal health care system. The scheme offers coverage of up to Rs 500,000 per family annually, with costs for poor and vulnerable households fully borne by the state government. Other households will contribute a premium, while government employees will pay a fixed share of their salary, added the ADB's release.

Also Read | 'Must Save Democracy, Constitution': DK Shivakumar Urges Public to Join Congress' 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Rally in Delhi.

The programme addresses Mizoram's high rates of noncommunicable diseases and cancer--which account for over 50 per cent of the state's disease load--and its heightened vulnerability to health risks linked to extreme weather events. Environmental adaptation measures, including awareness campaigns and disaster preparedness, will be integrated into health services.

The programme will link primary health care services with secondary and tertiary levels through MUHCS, ensuring a continuum of care so that people receive timely and comprehensive treatment.

The programme will also strengthen the capacities of the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare, primary care units, and the Mizoram State Health Care Society, which are responsible for implementing MUHCS.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members--50 from the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)