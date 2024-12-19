VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19: In a heart-breaking turn of events, Manjunath V, a 48-year-old blind man, became an organ donor following a severe road traffic accident on December 14, 2024. His family's decision to donate his organs has given hope to multiple patients in need, underscoring the power of life-saving generosity even in the face of tragedy.

Manjunath, along with three other blind companions, was crossing the road near Kadamba Hotel on Mysore Road, Kumbalgod, Bangalore, when they were struck by a 6-wheeler canter at around 6:30 PM. While two of his companions escaped with minor injuries and one suffered a broken shoulder, Manjunath sustained severe head trauma. He received immediate first aid and, as his condition was deteriorating and required higher center care, he was rushed to Gleneagles BGS Hospital. He was admitted under the care of Neuro Surgeon Dr Naveen Mandya for further management.

Despite all efforts, on December 16, 2024, was declared brain dead. It was at this difficult moment that his family made the courageous decision to donate his organs, following a thorough consent process managed by Jeevasarthakathe, a government body that facilitates organ donations in Karnataka. Manjunath's kidneys, liver, heart valves, and corneas were harvested and successfully allocated to recipients who were registered with the Jeevasarthakathe organ donation network.

This life-saving gesture included a combined liver and kidney transplant for a patient from Assam, who was critically ill and fortunate to receive the organs within a month of registration. One of Manjunath's kidneys was sent to the Institute of Nephro-Urology at Victoria Hospital, Bangalore, to help a patient suffering from severe kidney failure. His heart valves were allocated to Jayadeva Hospital, a leading center for cardiovascular treatments, and his corneas were provided to Prabha Eye Clinic, where they will restore vision to those suffering from blindness.

A Life of Resilience:

Manjunath's story is one of resilience in the face of adversity. He lost his sight slowly over the course of several years after a cricket ball hit his nose when he was in the 5th standard. The injury led to a gradual loss of vision, and by the time he was 38, he had become completely blind. Despite this setback, Manjunath was determined to lead an independent life. He became an active member of a group of blind individuals who would sing at bus stops and shops to earn a living. His voice and spirit became a symbol of strength, as he worked tirelessly to support his family and make ends meet.

He is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and their 10-year-old son, who is currently studying. Manjunath's parents have passed away, and he is also survived by three sisters, two of whom are housewives, and one who works in the BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation).

A Groundbreaking Donation:

Jeevasarthakathe confirmed that this is the first recorded incident in Karnataka where a blind person has donated their organs. Manjunath's selfless act of organ donation, despite his own visual impairment, has inspired many and highlights the importance of considering organ donation in life-saving circumstances. His organs have brought new hope to individuals who otherwise may have faced dire consequences due to the unavailability of suitable organs.

A Final Gift of Life:

Dr Smitha Thammaiah, Cluster Medical Director & Chief Administrator, Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru said "Manjunath's decision to donate his organs after his tragic accident is a testament to the strength and selflessness of his family. Organ donation is often the last act of kindness a person can offer, and through his organs, Manjunath will continue to make a difference, helping save lives and giving hope to those in need."

His story is a powerful reminder of how organ donation can turn tragedy into a beacon of hope for others. It highlights the importance of organ donation awareness and the incredible impact it can have on the lives of those waiting for life-saving transplants.

About Jeevasarthakathe:

Jeevasarthakathe is the official organ donation and transplantation organization in Karnataka, which coordinates the allocation and distribution of organs to those in need. Through its dedicated efforts, Jeevasarthakathe has helped save thousands of lives and continues to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

