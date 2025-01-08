The Long Association Awards were a heartfelt tribute to our incredible employees who've been with us for years and decades.

New Delhi [India], January 8: Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in software products and services, proudly celebrated the enduring commitment of its employees in December 2024. The appreciation events recognized 350 remarkable team members across India and the United States, honoring their contributions and dedication spanning 5 to 25 years with the organization.

Held in Indore, Noida, and Bengaluru, these events brought together awardees and their families to celebrate their milestones and collective impact. The ceremonies underscored Impetus' commitment to being an employer of choice in the fast-evolving tech industry.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, shared, "These awards are a testament to the exceptional achievements of our team and their deep connection to Impetus. We deeply value the trust and loyalty of our people, who have played a pivotal role in shaping our journey and future. Our team is our greatest strength, inspiring us to create a workplace that drives innovation, fosters collaboration, and delivers exceptional employee experiences."

The events also featured heartfelt testimonies from employees, expressing their gratitude for the great culture and opportunities that Impetus has provided. Employees shared how the organization's emphasis on innovation, growth, and inclusivity has been instrumental in their professional and personal journeys.

Adding a touching dimension to the celebrations, family members of awardees highlighted how Impetus' commitment to employee well-being extends to their loved ones. Stories of how the company's initiatives and support have positively impacted families reaffirmed Impetus as an organization that genuinely cares.

By celebrating these milestones, Impetus not only honored its employees but also reinforced its unwavering commitment to fostering loyalty, excellence, and a sense of belonging within its workforce.

