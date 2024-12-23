New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 5 points each in November, reaching levels of 1320 and 1331, respectively.

The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of November were recorded at 5.35 per cent and 5.47 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.37 per cent and 7.13 per cent in November 2023.

The corresponding figures for October 2024 were 5.96 per cent for CPI-AL and 6.00 per cent for CPI-RL.

All sub-indices - food; pan supari; fuel and light; clothing, bedding, and footwear; and miscellaneous -- for both agricultural and rural labourers marked an uptick in November.

CPI-AL is basically used for revising minimum wages for agricultural labour in different States. The present base of CPI-AL is 1986-87, and as in the case of other consumer price indices, the consumption pattern of agricultural labourers has changed over the years. (ANI)

