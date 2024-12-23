Cupertino, December 23: Apple has reportedly embarked on a new product manufacturing idea. After early rumours of a home camera, the latest reports said that the iPhone maker was working on a doorbell camera with Face ID. Apple's new product will help users manage the security of the house. The Apple doorbell camera will reportedly help users unlock doors automatically.

According to reports, the doorbell camera developed by Apple would work like an iPhone and help users unlock their doors by looking at it. The Apple camera doorbell unlocking system would likely work like iPhone biometric login info. The reports said that the camera on this device would feature Apple's Secure Enclave chip, which would store and process the Face ID information separately from the system's hardware. iOS 19: Apple Likely To Offer Support of Its Upcoming OS to These iPhone Models; Check Details.

Several reports suggested that the upcoming devices would likely work with the third-party HomeKit smart locks. They said that the tech giant may partner with a lock company that would provide a complete system. The device is expected to use Apple's in-house Proxima combination via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and chip, the same technology expected to be used for the upcoming HomePod Mini and other products.

Apple has introduced products that help users enhance their lives, such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and others. It is also expected that the device will likely be integrated with Apple Intelligence. The company may introduce more devices, such as smart home cameras, Apple TVs, and displays. There is also some new development that would have a robotic arm and an iPad-like screen that could be mounted on display. OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, OPPO Reno 13 Pro Launch Soon in Global and India Market, Pre-Orders Begin; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple recently witnessed tough competition in the wearable market from Huawei. The Chinese company gained the top spot as the world's new smartwatch provider, beating the iPhone maker after years of long-standing rivalry.

