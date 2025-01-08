NewsVoir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 8: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Gandhinagar will organise the Tri-City Property Fest, showcasing the finest real estate opportunities across the booming tri-city region of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and GIFT City, on January 10, 11 and 12.

The event will feature over 120+ projects by 65 top developers under one roof, offering unparalleled choices for prospective homebuyers and investors. The fest also offers several exciting attractions, including on-the-spot home loan approvals, instant offers with discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh, and an hourly prize draw. Moreover, visitors can participate in the mega lucky draw and explore a dedicated stall for unsold inventory, making it a golden opportunity for buyers.

Pravin Patel, Chairman of CREDAI Gandhinagar, said, "The tri-city region encompassing Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and GIFT City is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country due to limitless business opportunities and the influx of migrants. The Tri-City Property Fest is the perfect destination to showcase and witness the region's best and most promising real estate offerings. Developers can connect with a large number of buyers, who in turn, can explore a variety of real estate projects suited to their budget and requirement."

Spread over 8,650 sq. mt space, the Tri-City Property Fest is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors, reflecting the growing interest in the region, a rapidly emerging hotspot for real estate, driven by robust infrastructure, a thriving business ecosystem and fast-track connectivity. The venue boasts parking space for more than 1,000 cars and close to 450 two-wheelers.

Gandhinagar, the administrative hub, boasts a growth trajectory fuelled by projects like the 80-metre Ring Road, the new Knowledge Corridor, Sabarmati Riverfront Phase 2, and inflow of investments in various emerging sectors like semiconductors, AI, Biotechnology, and more. The improved connectivity between Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad due to the Metro Rail project is also expected to boot the real estate market in the state capital.

GIFT City, home to India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has emerged as an investment magnet unlike any other, attracting some of the biggest global corporations and financial institutions. Ahmedabad, with its cosmopolitan culture and growing urban infrastructure like Metro Rail and BRTS, and the largest real estate market in Gujarat, perfectly complements Gandhinagar and GIFT City.

"The Property Fest will highlight the tri-city region's transformation into India's fastest-growing real estate market. With enhanced connectivity, world-class infrastructure and a booming economy, the region is the ideal location for home buyers and prospective investors. This is the right time to invest in the property market of the region and benefit from its immense growth," said Jashu Patel, President of CREDAI Gandhinagar.

The Tri-City Property Fest will showcase a range of properties across the residential and commercial segment, catering to different budgets. Seven banks are also taking part in the property fest, ensuring on-the-spot approvals for interested buyers. Five companies from allied sectors are also participating. The fest will take place near PDEU Metro Circle in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

