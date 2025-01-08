Rupali Ganguly's hit show Anupamaa continues to captivate viewers with its compelling drama and emotional storytelling. The creators are delivering unexpected twists to keep the audience hooked. In the latest track, the much-awaited engagement of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Mahi (Spreha Chatterjee) takes a surprising turn. While fans were expecting their engagement, a recent report in India Forums suggests that a huge drama will lead to not Mahi but original lovers Rahi (Adrija Roy) and Prem's wedding, adding a major twist to the plot. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rahi & Prem Get Married?

It so happens that during the bustling engagement preparations of Mahi and Prem, a decorative piece falls, putting Rahi in danger. Prem quickly rushes to her aid, catching her in his arms. In the heat of the moment, their emotions overflow, leading to a passionate hug and a heartfelt confession of love. This unexpected exchange leaves everyone shocked, particularly Mahi, who is devastated. In the aftermath, Rahi entrusts the decision to Anupama, who ultimately chooses Prem for her, leaving Mahi unhappy. ‘Not Just a Show but an Emotion’: Rupali Ganguly DENIES Rumours of Quitting ‘Anupamaa’, Urges Fans for Continued Support

Rahi & Prem's Wedding Look from 'Anupamaa' Out?

Yes, I am excited for Prem Raahi wedding .... Just hope makers don't ruin their wedding. Don't make Rahi Anupamaa 2.0. We already annoyed and irritate with original Anupamaa sacrifice sacrifice game. #Anupamaa #Pradhya pic.twitter.com/bUfkK0cY5J — Telephone 02 💃🕺💃🕺💃🕺 (@02Telephone) January 6, 2025

What to Expect in Upcoming Episode of 'Anupamaa'?

In the next episode of Anupamaa, reportedly, Raahi in a candid conversation with Anupama talks about Mahi's emotional struggle. She shares that although pain takes time to heal, anger eventually fades, and Mahi is learning to cope. Rahi mentions that Mahi has come to terms with her one-sided love and is gradually finding her own way to manage her feelings. She reassures Anupama that they will both support Mahi through this tough period. Anupama agrees, reminding Raahi not to carry the weight alone and that Mahi will heal with time.

Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa airs everyday on Star Plus at 10.00 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).