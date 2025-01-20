Representatives from Government of India, NSDC, Dell Technologies and Learning Links Foundation at the flag-off of the new Solar Community Hubs in Delhi.

New Delhi [India], January 20: Dell Technologies in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Learning Links Foundation, is pleased to announce the launch of seven new Mobile Solar Community Hubs in East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), West Sikkim (Sikkim), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Gulbarga (Karnataka), and Palghar (Maharashtra) to connect underrepresented communities with vital digital skills and development opportunities.

These hubs have impacted millions of students and community members across the country, offering trainings in digital, financial literacy and technical skill-building, career guidance and entrepreneurial support. Through on-site training sessions, curated curricula, and a community-first approach, the Hubs directly address local needs, helping bridge the digital divide and advance inclusion in the digital economy.

By combining digital literacy offerings with a mobile, solar-powered infrastructure, the Hubs provide communities with continuous access to computing devices, connectivity, and skill development tools. Each unit is powered by solar panels to ensure reliable energy and is furnished with devices such as laptops and display screens, enabling participants to access self-paced learning modules and online resources. This infrastructure simplifies access to modern services, reduces the need for long-distance travel, and helps gain the skills needed for the evolving job market. Such efforts transform local ecosystems, creating sustainable pathways for education, innovation, and economic resilience.

Further, the emphasis on responsible resource use--including renewable energy and locally relevant training materials--ensures the Hubs operate sustainably. By integrating environmental stewardship through the usage of solar panels into their design, these facilities empower communities to benefit not only from technology but also from a more sustainable and future-ready environment.

"At NSDC, we are committed to empowering India's youth through innovative skill development initiatives. The Mobile Solar Community Hubs is a transformative step in making quality skill training accessible, even to the remotest parts of our country. By bringing education and technology directly to the doorstep of communities, we aim to bridge the gap between aspirations and opportunities, thus ensuring that everyone has the necessary tools and skills to achieve their potential. The National Skill Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation & Dell Technologies, is proud to announce the launch of an innovative initiative aimed at taking skill development to the doorstep of underserved communities. The Mobile Solar Community Hubs (mobile vans) will serve as a pivotal step in bridging the skill gap in remote areas, empowering youth with industry-relevant skills, and enhancing employability," said Dr Archana Patankar- VP, National Skill Development Corporation.

Kamal Arora, Senior Director - Sales (Govt.), Dell Technologies India said, "With the launch of seven new Mobile Solar Community Hubs, we aim strengthen our commitment to community readiness and skills development. These hubs empower local populations, focusing on youth, women, veterans, and students, with access to AI, digital, and financial literacy trainings."

"We began in 2022-23 by setting up six solar-powered hubs in different districts identified by the government of India. Today, we have expanded to 18 districts with a total of 18 Mobile Solar Community Hubs, enabling students and community members to thrive in an AI-driven future with cutting-edge technologies and skills. By bridging the digital divide, fostering resilience, and creating economic opportunities, Dell Technologies is paving the way for sustainable growth and a digitally inclusive society," he further added.

"At Learning Links Foundation, we are committed to bridging the digital divide by bringing technology and skill-building opportunities directly to underserved communities. With the launch of these seven additional Mobile Solar Community Hubs, in collaboration with Dell Technologies and the National Skill Development Corporation, we are further empowering learners with vital 21st-century skills--from digital literacy to AI readiness. This initiative not only drives sustainable social impact but also fosters innovation and economic growth, ultimately transforming lives and communities for the better." - Nuriya Ansari, President, Learning Links Foundation.

Key characteristics of the new Mobile Solar Community Hubs include:

* Sustainable Infrastructure: Solar-powered units that provide reliable, renewable energy for technology access.

* Equitable Access to Technology: Delivery of digital literacy, financial literacy, and AI-focused training, as well as entrepreneurship guidance and career readiness support.

* Community-First Approach: Customized to local needs, ensuring relevance and engagement; managed on the ground by the community with support from NSDC and Learning Links Foundation.

* Pathways to Economic Opportunities: Participants learn employable skills, from basic computer competencies to specialized AI modules, opening doors to new career prospects and helping diversify local economies.

Power in Partnership

Dell Technologies collaborates with NSDC and Learning Links Foundation to tailor solutions and trainings. NSDC's extensive experience with skilling initiatives and Learning Links Foundation's on-the-ground implementation capabilities ensure that these Hubs deliver impactful, lasting results. By working closely with government bodies, local partners, and community stakeholders, Dell Technologies aims to establish a sustainable, self-sufficient model that continues to serve communities well into the future.

