BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 14: FlixBus India, the global leader in affordable and sustainable travel solutions, recently announced the launch of its dedicated Maha Kumbh Mela routes, starting with a new Delhi-Prayagraj line, aimed at catering to the expected surge in demand as millions of pilgrims' travel to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Also Read | Who Owns the Most Expensive Car Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB in India? It’s Neither Mukesh Ambani nor Shah Rukh Khan nor Virat Kohli.

On this occasion, Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India, said, "We are thrilled to introduce dedicated Maha Kumbh Flix Lines, showcasing our commitment to promote eco-friendly shared mobility and help decongest road infrastructure. This initiative reflects FlixBus India's dedication to supporting one of the most important spiritual events of our country by ensuring maximum pilgrims can participate affordably and safely. Our approach will ensure that we can adapt to demand and provide a reliable travel options for the millions of pilgrims attending Maha Kumbh over the next 45 days."

Millions of attendees are expected during the 45-day spiritual event, and FlixBus has doubled its bus supply to ensure seamless connectivity for travellers. The dedicated Maha Kumbh Flix Lines are expected to roll out in phases, beginning with the Delhi-Prayagraj route, operational from January 11, in addition to the existing Delhi-Varanasi route, which bypasses Prayagraj. The next phases will see connections to Prayagraj from cities like Jaipur, Kanpur, Agra, and Lucknow, scaling the total number of buses to approximately 10-12 daily departures as per the demand. FlixBus plans to ramp up its capacity to approximately 400+ to and from Prayagraj each day.

Also Read | Happy Mattu Pongal 2025 Greetings and HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Third Day of Pongal Festival With Wishes, Messages and Wallpapers.

FlixBus is committed to safety and quality, utilizing standardized BS6 buses that meet strict emission norms and include advanced safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) for all buses. The buses are equipped with live tracking and staffed by background-verified personnel, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey for pilgrims. The initiative is part of FlixBus India's broader vision to enhance mobility during cultural and spiritual festivals like Navratri, Ram Navami, and Diwali, focusing on destinations such as Ayodhya, Katra, Prayagraj, Coimbatore, Madurai etc. For more information on routes, bookings, and schedules, visit https://www.flixbus.in/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)