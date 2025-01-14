Mattu Pongal 2025 will be celebrated on January 15. This annual commemoration is the day of Pongal celebrations that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Tamil Nadu. The commemoration of Mattu Pongal revolves around offering our thanks and prayers to the cattle that are vital for agriculture. Mattu Pongal is an important part of the harvest festival and is celebrated by the community. Sharing Happy Mattu Pongal 2025 wishes and messages connect people with each other to celebrate the joyous festival. Hence, we bring you Happy Mattu Pongal 2025 greetings and HD images for free download online. Celebrate the Pongal festival with these lovely Mattu Pongal 2025 wishes, messages, Pongal wallpapers and quotes.

The celebration of Mattu Pongal is focused on celebrating the livestock that is integral to the commemoration of this harvest festival. People usually wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wash their cattle. The cattle are then decorated in colourful clothing and people often make special treats for them. People in rural areas worship cows and bulls and decorate them with different coloured items. One of the most notable ways of celebrating Mattu Pongal across Tamil Nadu has been by organising Jallikattu tournaments.

The essence of Mattu Pongal celebration is focused on commemorating the integral element that helps in bountiful harvest. As we prepare to celebrate Mattu Pongal 2025, share these Mattu Pongal 2025 wishes, messages, Pongal wallpapers and quotes.

The celebration of Pongal is one of the grandest festivals across Tamil Nadu and is spread across four days. The festivities begin on the day before Sankranti - which is marked as Bhogi Pandigai and goes on till Kaanum Pongal - which will be celebrated on January 16. We hope that Mattu Pongal 2025 brings with it the prosperity and good luck that you deserve. Happy Mattu Pongal!

