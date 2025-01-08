VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 8: The grand finale of Junior Miss India Season 3, India's premier platform for young girls, took place on January 5, 2025, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the cleanest city in the country. The event was held at the prestigious Marriott Indore, offering a vibrant celebration of talent, culture, and aspirations.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Date and Theme: Know NRI Day History, Significance and Other Details of the Day That Marks the Contribution of Overseas Indians in the Development of the Country.

With participants representing 25 states and 40 cities, the competition saw 125 young contestants compete across four age categories: 5-7 years, 8-10 years, 11-13 years, and 14-16 years. This unique platform empowers young minds, encouraging them to dream big and aim high.

A Celebration of Talent and Culture

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18' Finale: Date, Where To Watch, Cash Prize - Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Final Episode of Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show.

Junior Miss India is not just a pageant; it's a movement to instill qualities like leadership, self-belief, and empowerment in young girls aged 5-16. The event provided a stage to showcase their talents, confidence, and personalities while celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage. Families traveled from across the country to witness this three-day extravaganza, which included rigorous training sessions, cultural performances, and a grand showcase of India's vibrant traditions.

Indore, known for its rich cultural legacy and cleanliness, served as the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event.

Judges and Mentors

The esteemed panel of judges included:

* Mentor Unnati Singh

* Actors Jaideep Singh and Monika Khanna

* Influencer and actor Shillpa Kataria Singh

* Writer and producer Neha Singh

* Leading kids' casting director Shobha Gori

* Singer Harish Moyal

* Sarabjeet Singh, Director of MyCity Events India Corporation

The show was choreographed by Yatin Gandhi and Vijay Dey. Finalists underwent two months of online training and three days of intensive preparation at the Marriott Hotel, guided by a former Miss Diva Universe.

Cultural Fest and Winners

The finalists represented their states through creative and vibrant performances, showcasing India's cultural diversity. The winners were:

Age Group: 5-7 years

1. Winner: Anupriya Das (Lumding, Guwahati)

2. 1st Runner-up: Suhana Bose (Kolkata)

3. 2nd Runner-up: Saanvi Harshad Ninawe (Nagpur)

4. Age Group: 8-10 years

Winner: Smithika Hirenoor (Yadgir, Hyderabad)

1. 1st Runner-up: Chennam Laasya (Warangal, Hyderabad)

2. 2nd Runner-up: Tanisha Rana (Bhubaneswar)

Age Group: 11-13 years

Winner: Sudeepta Das (Bangalore)

1. 1st Runner-up: Advika Pache (Pune)

2. 2nd Runner-up: Bhakti Smita (Bangalore)

Age Group: 14-16 years

Winner: Manal Saurabh (Lucknow)

1. 1st Runner-up: Divyanshee Nayak (Bangalore)

2. 2nd Runner-up: Sonakshi Singh (Lucknow)

Fashion Show Highlights

The second day featured an Indian and Western collection showcased by designers Neha Kankaria, Romil Moonat, and Mosmi Tiwari. The gown collection was presented by Jumiluxe.

Special Awards

Winners of the Grand Finale included:

* 5-7 years: Panchi Barman (Guwahati)

* 8-10 years: Harseerat Kaur (Jalandhar)

* 11-13 years: Advika Pache (Pune)

* 14-16 years: Sonakshi Singh (Lucknow)

1st Runner-ups:

* 5-7 years: Anupriya Das (Guwahati)

* 8-10 years: Prayana Chahande (Vadodara)

* 11-13 years: Lavanya Sachan (Kanpur)

* 14-16 years: Manal Saurabh (Lucknow)

2nd Runner-ups:

* 5-7 years: Sriya Gorai (Durgapur)

* 8-10 years: Sanam Karali (Sundargarh)

* 11-13 years: Khirabdhi Pattanayak (Bhubaneswar)

* 14-16 years: Anushka Shankar (Patna)

Indian Young Celebrity Influencer Awards 2025

The event also hosted the Indian Young Celebrity Influencer Awards 2025, recognizing young celebrity children who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Notable awardees included Myra Singh, Shivika Rishi, Adiba Hussain, Nitya Moyal, Anaisha Rawal, and many others from Mumbai.

A Memorable Event

Head organizer Mradula Soni expressed excitement about the success of the event, calling it a milestone in promoting talent and culture among India's youth. The team looks forward to more collaborations and guidance to make future editions even grander.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)