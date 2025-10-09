NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: Hindware, India's leading bathware brand, recently unveiled its newly revamped Experience Center in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The inauguration was attended by Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindware Limited, and Mr. Nirupam Sahay, CEO - Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware.

The Experience Center offers visitors a fully immersive way to explore Hindware's complete portfolio of brands and products, including the premium brands Queo and Hindware Italian Collection, including a wide range of consumer appliances, sanitaryware, faucets, tiles, wellness products, and shower enclosures. Expert-led consultations guide visitors through design possibilities, ensuring every decision is both informed and creative.

The Experience Center reflects Hindware's commitment to innovation and customer-centric retail, transforming how visitors interact with and experience bathroom solutions.

Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman & Managing Director, Hindware Limited said, "For over 60 years, Hindware has shaped India's bathware landscape by combining innovative design with uncompromising quality. Our focus has always been on creating solutions that resonate with evolving lifestyles and redefine customer experiences. The revamped Experience Center in Delhi embodies this vision, offering architects, designers, and homeowners an inspiring space to explore possibilities and interact with our products. Building on our heritage, we remain committed to expanding premium offerings, embracing technology, and leading the category with purpose and passion."

Tamannaah Bhatia, who inaugurated the center said, "Hindware has a remarkable legacy of elegance, innovation, and quality--values I deeply admire. Visiting the new Hindware Experience Center, I was excited to see how the brand makes premium design accessible and practical for everyone, across all age groups. It's a space that sparks creativity while ensuring every choice feels effortless and reassuring, truly reflecting Hindware's promise of Sukoon."

Mr. Nirupam Sahay, President & CEO, Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware Limited added, "The Hindware Experience Center is an extension of our 'Designed for Sukoon' philosophy, offering customers a calm and confident journey through every step of their bathroom planning. By creating an environment that inspires and reassures, we aim to make every interaction meaningful and enjoyable. From inspiration to final selection, the experience truly embodies Hindware's promise of Sukoon. As we expand across India, this format will serve as a blueprint for delivering consistent, high-quality experiences that reflect Sukoon."

Hindware operates through a robust network of 500+ distributors across 700+ districts, 35,000 retail touchpoints, and 575+ strategically located brand stores across India, delivering accessibility, consistency, and high-quality service to customers nationwide. This extensive retail presence is supported by a dedicated after-sales service network of 1,090+ technicians, offering rapid assistance with a turnaround time of 24 hours in metro regions and 48 hours in upcountry areas.

Hindware Limited, makers of the iconic brand 'Hindware', is a leading building products company in India. The company offers a versatile range of premium bathware products, catering to a diverse set of customers through its strong portfolio of innovative brands, including Queo, Hindware Italian Collection, and Hindware. In addition, Hindware Limited encompasses Hindware Italian Collection Tiles and TRUFLO by Hindware, its plastic pipes and fittings business, providing comprehensive solutions across the building products value chain.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.hindware.com.

