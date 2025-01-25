PNN

New Delhi [India], January 25: A three-day conference on Peritoneal Surface malignancy was held at Thangam Hospital and Cancer Center, Namakkal. Peritoneal Surface malignancy (PSM) is a super special branch dealing with cancers of peritoeum and which are spread to peritoneum. It is believed that these malignancies are advanced and difficult to cure, however with the advanced medical tech & innovations these can be cured at early stage & controlled at later stage. Thangam Hospital is a centre of excellence in handling such malignant cases and having specilaised & dedicated PSM unit. The conference on Peritoneal Surface malignancy held during 10-12 January 2025 brought eminent doctors from all over the world for exchange of knowledge was organised by Dr Deepti Mishra & Dr Aruna Prabhu, both renowned cancer surgeons in the country.

International guest speaker Professor Olivier Glehen, MD, PhD,Head of the General and Oncologic Surgery Department in Centre Hospitalier Lyon Su and Prof. Vahan Kepenekian, oncologic surgeon specializing in the management of peritoneal surface malignancies, both from France shared their views during the 3 days conference. Indian faculties like Dr Aditi Bhat, Dr Sanket Mehta, Dr Somashekar, Dr Ramakrishnan, Dr Ayyapan along with many other experts discussed the evidence based management on PSM. Experts from Cancer association namely Tamilnadu Association of Surgical Oncology(TASO), Indian Society of Peritoneal Surface Malignancy (ISPSM) and Indian Network of for Development of Peritoneal Surface Oncology (INDEPSO)supported the conference by their presence.

Thanking the speakers and delegates, Chairman and MD Dr. R. Kulandaivelu stated that similar Continuing Medical Education (CME) events should be held regularly for the betterment of the medical fraternity to learn and exchange advancements in medicine.

