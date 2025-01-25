India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2025: After a thumping win in Kolkata, the India National Cricket Team will aim at another clinical show when they take on England in the second game of the IND vs ENG five-match series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The Men in Blue were totally dominant in the IND vs ENG series opener in Kolkata where a magnificent bowling display was followed up by a powerful batting show. Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh were among the standout performers for India's bowling attack which was too good for England on that day. Having bowled England out for just 132, India made short work of the run chase, winning the match with 43 balls remaining. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

England would be more than willing to bounce back in the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I but the batting conditions will only get tougher, especially with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium being a slow wicket. Jos Buttler and co need to be much more improved with the bat in hand and also take some early wickets to put any sort of pressure on India. IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series: Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out With Side Strain Injury, Shivam Dube Named Replacement; Rinku Singh to Miss Second and Third T20Is.

IND vs ENG Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed