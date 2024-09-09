PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: On the afternoon of September 5, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and 3J Dance and Music Academy teamed up to hold a heartwarming charity event at Sishu Seva Ashram in Sundargarh, Odisha. Led by Sai Manish Raila, the volunteer team included Rahul Ray, Sourav Agarwal, Avishist, Subhasish, Rupesh, Om, Binod, Soumya, Jeki, Nupur, Riku, Babul, Ankita, Senu, Swagat, and Bishwa. The event was filled with joy and laughter, as 45 children received both material support and emotional encouragement.

During the event, volunteers distributed a variety of essential items, including 106 kg of rice, 12 liters of oil, 10 kg of lentils, 10 kg of protein-rich grains, 10 kg of soybeans, 5 trays of eggs, 10 packets of biscuits, 40 notebooks, 20 pencil sets, 40 sets of oil paints, 40 sketchbooks, 40 coloring books, 80 sharpeners, 100 erasers, 5 water buckets, 45 school bags, 2 rackets, 3 sets of shuttlecocks, 2 footballs, 1 badminton net, 3 skipping ropes, and a ball and badminton set. These supplies not only helped to meet the children's daily needs but also supported their extracurricular activities.

The day was packed with activities, including football matches, musical chairs, dance performances, and a painting competition. The children eagerly participated, showcasing their energy and creativity. Volunteers shared in the excitement and joy of the day, capping off the event with a celebratory feast to mark its success.

Reflecting on the event, Sai Manish Raila expressed his gratitude: "We are incredibly fortunate to have organized this event with IYDF's support. A special thanks to IYDF for their assistance. We had a wonderful time here--children welcomed us with bouquets, and we distributed clothes and supplies. Afterward, we arranged a small feast and organized a painting competition, dance, musical chairs, and football matches. The day ended with a photography session."

This event not only provided the children with essential resources but also gave them a sense of belonging and care through fun activities and meaningful interactions. The collaboration between IYDF and 3J Dance and Music Academy highlighted how practical actions can support vulnerable communities. Both organizations are committed to continuing their efforts, planning more charity initiatives to provide help and hope to children in need.

