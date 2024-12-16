NewsVoir

Panta (Bihar) [India], December 16: JK Cement, one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World, today marks a significant milestone in its expansion with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for its new Grey Cement Grinding Unit in Buxar, Bihar. This expansion is part of the company's strategic initiative to strengthen its footprint in Eastern India and contribute to the region's infrastructural and economic development.

The foundation stone was laid by Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice Chairman, JK Cement Ltd, Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement Ltd and other senior officials. The event signifies the beginning of a new chapter for the company on its journey to serve the growing demands of the Bihar market with world-class cement products.

Commenting on the addition of the new Grinding Unit, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said, "The ceremony today marks a historic step for JK Cement in Bihar. We are excited to bring our high-quality products to this vibrant and fast-growing region. This Grinding Unit will not only strengthen our national presence but will also contribute to Bihar's infrastructural development and economic growth. We are confident that our advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to quality will meet the needs of the local market."

The new Grinding Unit, poised to become a pivotal player in the region, will address the rising demand for premium cement in Bihar as the market continues to expand. With this expansion, JK Cement Ltd. (JKCL) is set to strengthen its presence in Eastern India, marking a significant step toward balancing demand and supply at a national level. The proposed capacity of the Buxar unit is 3.00 MTPA, and will enable company plans to cross production capacity of 30 MTPA by next year. The investment for this project amounts to over Rs500 crore.

Commenting on the future plans, Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement Ltd., said, "We are proud to lay the foundation for this new Grinding Unit in Buxar, and this project is an important step in our growth strategy. Our presence in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh along with this new facility in Bihar, will significantly enhance our ability to meet market demand and support the region's development."

With Bihar undergoing rapid infrastructural advancements and the implementation of key megaprojects, JK Cement's entry into the market is poised to play a vital role in supporting these developments. The company's legacy of delivering superior quality cement, coupled with its commitment to innovation, will help drive progress in the region and contribute to India's broader growth trajectory.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over five decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement's operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.

The Company has an installed capacity of 24.3 MTPA of Grey Cement, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With a total White Cement Capacity of 1.48 MTPA and Wall Putty capacity of 1.33 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold across 36 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

