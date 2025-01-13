BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Klay Securities Private Limited, a leading boutique financial services firm, forecasts challenging times ahead for Indian equities in the first half of 2025. According to Ravi Malani, Senior Analyst at Klay Securities, a combination of domestic and global factors suggests that the period may not deliver the easy returns witnessed in recent years. However, this market correction is expected to create lucrative opportunities for long-term investors.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Air Quality in 'Poor' Category in National Capital; Cold Wave, Dense Fog Persists (Watch Video).

India's economic landscape is facing significant headwinds, including a seven-quarter low in growth, persistently high inflation, delayed government spending, and a slowdown in manufacturing and urban consumer demand. Earnings growth has stagnated at 5% year-over-year, signaling limited upside for Indian equities in the near term. "While these challenges are largely transitory, the current economic environment has triggered a de-rating of Indian stocks, limiting their fundamental upside as we enter 2025," said Malani.

Historical patterns and technical indicators further support this cautious outlook. The number of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) reached a record 90 in 2024, following trends seen in 2017 and 2021, where historic IPO highs preceded market corrections. Additionally, the market capitalization-to-GDP ratio stands at 147%, significantly exceeding the 10-year average by 50%.

Also Read | TCS Hiring Alert: Tata Consultancy Services Confident To Hire 40,000 Freshers in 2025 As IT Major Positions Itself As AI-First Organisation, Chief HR Milind Lakkad.

Globally, the incoming U.S. administration in 2025 could bring sweeping changes to monetary policy, trade dynamics, and geopolitical strategies, further unsettling global markets. Potential currency devaluations and a possible rate hike by the Bank of Japan could strengthen the U.S. dollar (DXY) to 112, driving foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from emerging markets, including India.

Despite these challenges, Klay Securities emphasizes that the anticipated market correction will be a "stock-picking market" rather than one driven by trends. Long-term investors are encouraged to leverage this period to identify and invest in high-quality stocks with strong fundamentals.

Klay Securities is part of the Klay Group, a global boutique financial services firm specializing in wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Known for its innovative, client-centric approach, Klay Group leverages insights from over 4,000+ analysts worldwide to deliver bespoke financial solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)