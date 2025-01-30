VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: With the wedding season here, brides, families, and friends are in a frenzied rush to finish their last-minute shopping and prepare for the Big Day. Brands such as Koskii, popular for their ethnic and occasion wear, make it easier.

National Presence, Local Convenience

Celebrating a significant milestone with the opening of their 25th store, Koskii makes stylish bridal wear more accessible than ever before. With strategic expansion across seven major cities, including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Bengaluru, Koskii is accessible to many parts of India.

Gone are the days when brides-to-be needed to travel to fashion capitals for their dream wedding ensemble. They can now get the styles they want, closer to home.

A Collection for Every Wedding Occasion

Koskii is known for its extensive range of high-quality bridal wear, which caters to diverse traditions, religions, budgets, regions, and individual styles. Their collection satisfies the cultural demands of various functions in Hindu, Christian, Muslim, and other religious ceremonies and combines them with trending personal styles that brides want.

Koskii's bridal collections range from Bollywood-inspired lehengas with bralettes and crop tops to more demure fashion statements that conservative brides appreciate. They also include engagement gowns or sarees, salwar suits for Haldi functions, twirl-worthy yet lightweight lehengas for the Sangeet, and elaborate gowns or pure silk sarees for receptions.

Koskii also ensures the entire wedding party and attendees have something to wear. From bridesmaids to the mother of the groom, friends, neighbours and high school friends, every woman can find something at Koskii.

Beyond Bridal: A Celebration of Style

Not just for wedding occasions, Koskii caters to festive and puja moments, housewarming and birthday celebrations, date nights, and much more. Koskii's collections include:

Lehengas: Exquisite designs that make every woman's red carpet dream come true, with intricate embellishments and luxurious fabrics.

Sarees: Timeless classics that celebrate Indian traditions, ideal for ceremonies and celebrations. Or vibrant, eye-catching party wear pieces that ensure you stand out at every event.

Pure Silk Sarees: Regal and elegant, these sarees are a testament to India's rich textile heritage.

Gowns: A modern take on ethnic wear, blending global styles with Indian craftsmanship.

Salwar Suits: Comfortable yet chic outfits perfect for everyday elegance or special occasions. These are available in readymade or unstitched varieties, including Anarkalis, Palazzos, and much more.

A Journey Rooted in Tradition and Growth

Koskii, which translates to 'girl' in the Navayati language, has come a long way since its inception in 2016 with its first store in Bangalore. Over the past eight years, the brand has expanded to 25 stores in seven cities, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and more. With delivery capabilities spanning over 15,000 pin codes in India and worldwide, Koskii has become a trusted name for ethnic wear shoppers worldwide.

"At Koskii, we believe in crafting not just garments but emotions. Each piece in our collection is a testament to the beautiful fusion of India's rich heritage and contemporary aspirations," says Umar Akhter, CEO of Koskii. "Our journey to 25 stores reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to making luxury ethnic wear accessible to every Indian woman. As we celebrate this milestone, we're already envisioning the next chapter of bringing more dreams to life."

From the luxury of traditional karigari work to the conveniences of modern machinery, Koskii's collections reflect impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each piece is designed to balance traditional aesthetics with contemporary trends, making it perfect for modern women who value style and heritage.

What sets Koskii apart is its commitment to affordability without compromising quality. The brand ensures customers can access luxurious, fashion-forward designs at prices that suit every budget, making it a go-to destination for ethnic wear.

A Commitment to the Community

As Koskii expands its reach, the brand remains committed to creating personalized shopping experiences and adapting to the evolving preferences of its customers. With plans to grow further, Koskii continues to shape the fashion retail landscape while staying rooted in its mission to empower women through style.

ABOUT KOSKII - Koskii, an exclusive collection of Indian ethnic occasion wear, has a retailing lineage of over a hundred years. Koskii has rapidly become a premier fashion destination in India, known for its curated collections, exceptional customer service, and commitment to helping individuals express their unique style. With a focus on contemporary fashion and personalized experiences, Koskii continues to redefine the local fashion retail landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)