A video of Virender Sehwag and his wife engaging in a quarrel while travelling in a car has emerged amidst the couple's divorce rumours. Days ago, rumours surfaced on the internet claiming that the couple had parted ways after 20 years of marriage and that they have been living separately for several months now. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat had tied the knot way back in 2004 and the couple have two sons together--Aaryavir and Vedant. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat Heading for Divorce? Netizens Speculate After Unconfirmed Reports Go Viral.

As the rumours of Virender Sehwag's divorce continue to do the rounds, a video has gone viral on social media that shows the couple arguing inside a car. The clip, shared on Instagram with the username 'duniya_cricket8055' shows Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti Ahlawat saying something angrily while the former Indian cricketer, who was seated next to him, talking on a phone. The video has generated more than 40,000 likes on Instagram and has led people to believe that this could have been a reason which might have led to the alleged divorce of the former Indian cricketer. Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer.

Watch Edited Clip of Virender Sehwag's 'Quarrel' With Wife Aarti Ahlawat:

However, as mentioned above, the video is not authentic and has been edited using Artificial Intelligence (AI). With AI being readily available on several platforms and software for fans, such a video could be made pretty easily and circulated on social media. Hence, the video going viral is completely false and the claim of the couple fighting inside the car is wrong. It also has to be noted that neither Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have reacted to these divorce rumours.

Truth About Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat's 'Fighting' Video

However, the video is not completely generated by AI and here's the truth about the same. The video has been edited using a picture of the couple seated inside a car and the snap dates way back to 2013. Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat were inside the car, headed for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's farewell party in 2013 and the original picture shows the two sitting quietly inside. While Virender Sehwag was seemingly on his phone, conversing with someone, Aarti Ahlawat seated next to him, was quiet. A swarm of cameramen had gathered outside to click pictures of the couple and other star guests who had attended Sachin Tendulkar's farewell party.

