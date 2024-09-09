Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra's commercial vehicle manufacturing unit, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), has announced the launch of its electric four-wheeler, 'e-ZEO', slated for October 3, 2024.

The company revealed this in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, aligning with the celebration of World EV Day.

In its statement, the company said, "On World EV Day, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the pioneer in transforming last-mile mobility in India with its market-leading e3Ws, has revealed the name of its all-new commercial electric four-wheeler."

As per the company statement, the new vehicle will be branded as the 'e-ZEO,' which stands for "Zero Emission Option." According to Mahindra, this name encapsulates the environmental benefits of the electric vehicle, resonating with the company's broader mission to electrify last-mile transportation while enabling its customers to thrive.

The electric four-wheeler is expected to be a strong contender in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment, which is currently dominated by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The 'e-ZEO' will be built with an efficient high-voltage architecture, designed to provide superior energy efficiency, a higher range, and faster charging times. This makes the vehicle an ideal choice for businesses looking for cost-effective and environmentally friendly transport options.

The company is positioning the 'e-ZEO' as a game-changer in the urban logistics space, offering a compelling alternative to traditional ICE vehicles in the sub-two-tonne category.

World EV Day, celebrated on September 9 each year, highlights the global commitment to sustainable transportation.

"Having led the charge in the last mile electric three-wheeler vehicle space, it gives us immense pleasure to reveal the brand name of our four-wheeler, 'e-ZEO', on World EV Day. This name resonates deeply with our purpose and aligns with global efforts to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the sub-two-tonne category. Backed by the Mahindra trust, the 'e-ZEO' is poised to reshape urban logistics and drive prosperity for our customers," said Suman Mishra, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

The launch of all models of the 'e-ZEO' on October 3, 2024, marks a significant step in Mahindra's expansion into the commercial four-wheeler electric mobility sector. The company is positioning the new vehicle as a key player in its mission to revolutionize last-mile mobility and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for urban transportation. (ANI)

