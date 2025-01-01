New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 178,248 car units, which is about 30 per cent higher than a year ago period.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 132,523 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of 8,306 units and the highest-ever monthly exports of 37,419 units, the automaker said in a statement Wednesday.

Car exports during the months too were about 30 per cent higher year-on-year.

So far in the current financial year, April-December, the total sales, domestic and exports combined, rose 5 per cent to 1.629 million units. In the year-ago April-December period, the total sales were at 1.551 million units.

Segment-wise, mini plus compact car sales rose from 48,298 units to 62,324 units in December and declined from 709,645 units to 638,290 units in the April-December period.

Coming to passenger cars, it rose from 48,787 units to 62,788 units in December and declined from 718,548 units to 644,151 units in the April-December period of 2024.

Total export sales during the April-December 2024 period rose 21.1 per cent to 247,496 units, against 204,327 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India Limited recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 605,433 units in 2024.

According to an exchange filing from the automaker, this milestone marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking domestic sales. Combined with exports, HMIL's total sales for the calendar year reached 764,119 units.

In December 2024, HMIL reported total sales of 55,078 units, comprising 42,208 units sold domestically and 12,870 units exported. While these figures indicate a slight decline of 2.4 per cent compared to December 2023, they reaffirm the company's consistent performance throughout the year.

Auto company Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) witnessed a 16 per cent increase in overall automotive sales, with 69,768 units in December, the company stated on Wednesday in an exchange filing.

In the utility vehicle segment, the company sold 41,424 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18 per cent and overall, 42,958 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 19,502.

Mahindra's farm equipment sector saw domestic sales in December 2024 of 22,019 units, as against 18,028 units during December 2023. (ANI)

