New Delhi [India], November 22: The Business Fame, a premier platform for technological innovation, proudly hosted the 2nd edition of the Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence 2024, held from November 09 to 10, 2024. This landmark event brought together renowned tech leaders, innovators, and industry experts to collectively explore and shape the future of technology.

The two-day gathering featured engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities, focusing on transformative trends and breakthroughs in technology. The event aimed to empower tech enthusiasts, professionals, and entrepreneurs to become catalysts for innovation and positive change in their respective industries.

Riya Gote, an accomplished writer, trainer, and Founder of Scriberlee, successfully moderated the event, ensuring insightful and thought-provoking conversations throughout the sessions. Her expertise and leadership added tremendous value, contributing significantly to the event's success.

Highlighted sessions included keynote speeches by industry pioneers and interactive forums addressing pressing issues and opportunities in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and sustainable tech solutions. The Business Fame remains committed to fostering a collaborative ecosystem for innovation.

Highlighted Sessions and Featured Speakers:

Panel 01 : AI and the Workforce: How Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Are Shaping Professional Skills.

Venkata Suman Doma (Solution Architect) : He is a Seasoned Architect with 14+ Yrs. experience in Enterprise Architecture, Design, and Development of IT applications. Has worked in various multinational companies in the software industry - domains ranging from Telecommunications to Banking n Finance to Audit. He has consistently received many Outstanding performer awards thought his career and has a Hackathon win credited to his name. Risen from a Software developer to an Enterprise Architect, Suman has worked in India and USA in the software industry.

Jaganmohan S Kankipati (Sr. Integration Architect): Jaganmohan S. Kankipati is a Senior Integration Architect with over 19 years of experience in middleware, enterprise applications integration, Cloud Engineering, and EDI/B2B solutions. He has expertise across diverse domains, including healthcare, retail, logistics, and banking. A distinguished IEEE member, Jagan has led innovative initiatives, architecting secure Enterprise B2B application solutions that set industry standards. His leadership has driven operational efficiencies, enhanced system performance, and achieved significant cost optimizations, making him a recognized leader in next-generation IT strategies.

Narender Nalla (Staff Software Engineer) : Having around 20 years of experience in IT. Currently working for Home Depot as an architect. Passionate in AI and related technologies and currently exploring in Supply Chain and it's impact to humanity.

Sri Hari Chitturi (Lead Software Architect): A seasoned professional with 17 years of industry experience, Sri Hari has collaborated with prominent financial clients such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, as well as healthcare giants like Anthem. Specializing in AI and cloud-based technologies, he has successfully led and empowered teams to deliver innovative solutions, driving impactful AI and cloud initiatives across diverse projects.

Panel 02: AI-Driven Diagnostics: Revolutionizing Healthcare Precision.

Vedamurthy Yogeshappa (Architecture): He is a dynamic architect specializing in data analytics, governance, and AI, with expertise in cloud technologies and business intelligence. Known for his leadership and strategic vision, he has driven impactful data initiatives, enhancing business performance and aligning goals with data as a core asset. His career includes pivotal roles in healthcare management, where he advanced customer success through predictive analytics and led data practices, both on-premise and cloud, to optimize solutions, foster innovation, and empower data-driven transformation.

Leela Prasad Gorrepati (Sr. Big data Engineer) : Brings over 15 years of extensive experience in Information Technology, specializing in Big Data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Spark Streaming, Python, and Scala, alongside cloud computing. He is proficient in C, C++, and Visual C++ and has played a key role in developing data lakes, data pipelines, and migrating traditional data warehouses to Big Data processing and NoSQL systems. His depth of experience encompasses all stages of the project development life cycle, including use case analysis, design, development, testing, implementation, and production support. Renowned for his innovative contributions, he has authored numerous research articles and is recognized as an expert in healthcare and Windows graphic driver domains.

Jerry John Thayil (Business Systems Architecture Director): He is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize U.S. healthcare. I enhance patient experience and operational efficiency by leveraging advanced analytics and LLMs. My expertise in integrating EMR and EHR systems promotes personalized care, while predictive analytics and wearable technology enable real-time insights and proactive health management.

Sudheer Kumar Lagisetty (Healthcare Data Specialist): With 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, he is deeply passionate about making a meaningful difference in people's lives. His work in healthcare analytics focuses on leveraging data-driven insights to improve outcomes and contribute to the well-being of society.

Srinivasa Rao Pamidi (Lead Data Engineer, Architect): He is an experienced software engineer with over 10 years of expertise in designing and implementing robust software architectures, with a strong focus on healthcare, banking, and financial services. He brings specialized experience in applying AI to healthcare, enhancing patient care, predictive diagnostics, and operational efficiency. Srini's background includes leading development teams, optimizing system performance, and building scalable, secure solutions that meet industry standards. His commitment to quality and innovation enables him to consistently deliver impactful, user-centered applications that drive value and efficiency.

Lohith Malige (Senior Consultant): He is a distinguished IEEE member and a certified expert in data center technologies, is celebrated for his unparalleled contributions to the domains of data center consolidation, migration, and cloud engineering. Over an illustrious 16-year career, he has masterminded groundbreaking initiatives, architecting and implementing sophisticated, secure infrastructure solutions that set new benchmarks in global industry standards. His visionary leadership and technical acumen have driven transformative operational efficiencies, elevated infrastructure performance, and achieved remarkable cost optimizations, establishing him as a luminary in the advancement of next-generation IT strategies.

Jaishankar Inukonda (Healthcare Data Specialist) : He is a distinguished leader in healthcare technology and data engineering, bringing over 19 years of experience in driving transformative innovations. Renowned for his expertise in advanced data solutions, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the healthcare industry. His groundbreaking work has enhanced operational efficiency, improved healthcare accessibility, and elevated patient care standards. As a thought leader and innovator, Jaishankar continues to set benchmarks for technology-driven advancements in healthcare globally.

Dhivya Sudeep (Application Architect and Analyst - Healthcare Client): With 17+ years in IT healthcare, Dhivya Sudeep brings expertise in software analysis, design, and development, adeptly turning business needs into technical solutions. Her career includes roles as Associate System Engineer, Technical Lead, Business Analyst, and Application Architect. Skilled in Z/OS application development and databases, she's been key in innovative healthcare solutions. Co-author of a SPRINGER book on Big Data, she's passionate about cloud tech, AI, and IBM Watson, known for her strong communication and team-oriented approach.

Vidya Rajasekhara Reddy Tetala (Healthcare Data engineering specialist): Vidya Rajasekhara Reddy Tetala is a seasoned Healthcare Specialist with over 19 years of experience in the IT industry. He possesses profound expertise in data engineering, cloud technologies, and AI/ML solutions. Throughout his career, Raja has consistently harnessed advanced technologies to deliver impactful solutions and set new standards in healthcare data optimization, making a significant impact on the national healthcare landscape. His innovative strategies have enhanced operational efficiencies, reduced costs, and improved patient outcomes, solidifying his reputation as a leader at the intersection of technology and healthcare.

Arun Kumar Ramachandran Sumangala Devi (Architect II- Software Testing) : Arun Kumar Ramachandran Sumangala Devi is an award-winning global leader in artificial intelligence, recognized with honours like the 2024 "Fortune Leadership Award for Best Technical Implementation in AI" and the "Titan Innovation Award." With 18 years in healthcare and software testing, he currently serves as Architect II at UST Global Inc. and as an AI advisory board member for Ashland University. Author of two AI books, he has contributed extensively to AI in healthcare, education, and research, holding a UK patent for an AI-based patient monitoring dashboard.

BHASKARA RAO AREPALLI (Data engineering & Analytics specialist in Healthcare) : A highly innovative data engineer and healthcare analytics expert with extensive commitment to improving patient outcomes, further smoothing health operations by making use of data. He is an expert in the fields of Data Warehousing, ETL Processes Advanced Analytics, ensuring the smooth process of collecting, transforming, and analyzing clinical and operational data. They work with SQL, Python, and big data tools to provide visualizations through a range of data visualization platforms that help present the raw data to actionable insights in support of evidence-based decisions and improvements in patient care and resource optimization in the health environment.

Panel 03: Navigating the Next Era of Cloud Computing: Innovations and Industry Shifts.

Manikandan Natarajan (Supply Chain Architect): Manikandan Natarajan, a distinguished IEEE Senior member and certified SAP Planning expert, brings 19 years of excellence in supply chain and ERP solutions. Recognized for his achievements in ERP consolidation, migration, and cloud-based planning, he has architected secure, sophisticated supply chain solutions that set global standards. His visionary leadership and technical expertise have driven transformative efficiencies, enhanced real-time planning, and achieved significant cost savings, establishing him as a leader in next-generation IT strategies. He is also an active member of ACM, BCS, and editorial boards in GRD and IJFMR journals.

Jayanna Hallur (Sr. Lead Software Engineer ) : Jayanna Hallur, Sr. Lead Software Engineer at CapitalOne, brings over 24 years of expertise in software and data engineering. Known for impactful solutions in Big Data, healthcare data, Observability Intelligence, and Site Reliability Engineering, he utilizes advanced data engineering techniques to drive transformation in cloud and hybrid environments. His skills in tackling data challenges, optimizing infrastructure costs, and pioneering open-source solutions have positioned him as a distinguished leader in data management and technological innovation.

Panel 04: Harnessing AI for Advanced Data Security: Trends and Best Practices

Anil Kumar Moka (Lead Software Engineer): Anil is a seasoned polyglot Data Software Engineer and visionary technical leader driving innovation and excellence across multidisciplinary platforms with over 17 years of professional experience.

Saranya Balaguru (Manager Product & Technology Solutions specialized in Automation & AI) : Saranya Balaguru is an accomplished RPA Solution Architect and Manager of Product and Technology Solutions with over ten years of experience. She is a leader, innovator, and change-maker, recognized for her strategic vision and commitment to excellence. Saranya has delivered transformative automation solutions that streamline processes, reduce costs, and boost efficiency. Passionate about healthcare, she drives impactful projects that enhance patient care while inspiring her teams to advance automation and AI.

Bhavin Lakhani (Project Controls Specialist Lead): Bhavin Lakhani is the Project Controls Specialist Lead, PMP, CCM, & Chartered Engineer, bringing extensive experience to bear upon consulting services in Project Controls, Project Management, Risk Management, Estimating, Owner's Representative, & MWBE Outreach & Compliance. He has a career that is stamped by the excellent execution of critical projects across distinguished organizations. He is a Fellow Member of the Indian Institution of Engineers & Life Member of the ACCE, ICI & IBC. Also, he holds membership for prestigious construction organizations such as ASCE, PMI, CMAA, CIARB, & IEI. He has a Master of Science in Environmental Technology and Sustainability and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Those credentials bear immense witness to his background capacity to synthesize technical experience with complete mastery of the construction industry provenance.

Lastly, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners:

Supporting Partner - Scriberlee

Associate Partner - Metapreneur

IT Service Partner - Inprotech Vision

Thank you for your invaluable support in making this event a grand success!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ajay Bairagi

Founder | The Business Fame

Website: www.thebusinessfame.com

Email: events@thebusinessfame.com

Phone: +91-8421361724

